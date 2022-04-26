Bad Bunny to Star as El Muerto, Marvel’s First Latino Live-Action Lead

Bad Bunny's upcoming (and historic) Marvel debut was revealed out of Sony's Las Vegas CinemaCon presentation.

Rapper Bad Bunny will star as Marvel’s first-ever Latino lead character in a live-action film when he takes on the role of El Muerto, Sony Pictures revealed in its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday.

The Puerto Rican musician will star as a superpowered wrestler whose powers are passed down from generation to generation. In comic books, El Muerto, aka Juan Carlos, fights Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match and nearly unmasks Peter Parker.

The film will be released on January 12, 2024, Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said.

Bad Bunny made a brief appearance at the Monday evening presentation at The Forum at Caesars Palace, where he talked about working on the film.

“This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life, it’s amazing. It’s incredible,” he said. “I love wrestling, I grew up watching wrestling and now I’m a wrestler … I think it’s the perfect role for me. It will be epic, I’m sure.”

Bad Bunny, who has soared to global superstardom with chart-topping songs and a Grammy win, last year began making appearances on WWE.

The musician, who also appeared in “Narcos: Mexico,” will make his film debut in another film Sony teased on Monday. In “Bullet Train,” he’ll star alongside Brad Pitt as an assassin.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.