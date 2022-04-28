Benedict Cumberbatch Welcomes a Ukrainian Family Into His Home Amid War With Russia

“I’ve been trying to help other Ukrainian families — nationals that are UK citizens — to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it’s very costly,” Cumberbatch continued. “So, I’ve been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances.”

Cumberbatch is working with non-profit Refugees at Home, which acts as a “gateway” to the U.K. government’s Homes for Ukraine program. Refugees at Home also provides mental health support for Ukrainian expats.

“However gentle and generous and welcoming we are as hosts, we don’t have the skills of the mental health professions to necessarily deal with those things,” Cumberbatch noted.

Previously at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, Cumberbatch stated that U.K. citizens “need to do more than wear a badge” and that action first starts at home, literally.

“We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering,” Cumberbatch said at the time, via the Los Angeles Times. “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. There’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself.”

Fellow actor Sean Penn was formerly in Ukraine to film a documentary with Vice Studios about its tenuous relationship with Russia. Following the Russian invasion led by President Putin, Penn left the nation due to safety concerns.