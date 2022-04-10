Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Confirmed to Appear in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

The news was confirmed by co-creator Peter Gould on a panel Saturday night.

“Breaking Bad” fans, rejoice: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are returning to the small screen this spring.

Speaking on a panel at PaleyFest LA on Saturday (via Variety), “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould confirmed what many fans have been predicting: the final season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel will feature appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading I’ll just say, yeah,” Gould said. “How, or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself. But I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

While the news of Cranston and Paul returning to their iconic roles will be welcome news for many fans, it’s hardly shocking. Since “Better Call Saul” began, both the creative team and the actors have expressed openness to a reunion if the timing was right. They both reprised their roles for the Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” but fans have still longed to see them on “Better Call Saul.”

In addition to Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman, the show features other characters from “Breaking Bad” such as Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring. But seeing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on the show will be much more of a high profile television event.

Since it did not happen in the first five seasons, the pressure was on for Season 6. While doing press to promote the final season, Gould and Vince Gilligan frequently fielded the question about whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman would make an appearance. While they never officially confirmed the news, they did little to deny it.

“These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.” Gilligan said at the premiere last week. “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without them appearing, would it not?”

The final season of “Better Call Saul” premieres Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

