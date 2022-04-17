‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Detail Their Visions for Gus Fring, Kim, and Hamlin Spinoffs

Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian believe their characters can live on in future shows.

With the final season of “Better Call Saul” about to begin, many fans are understandably sad about the hit AMC show coming to an end. But as viewers have learned over the years, the “Breaking Bad” universe is never really dead. Since the original show ended in 2013, fans have been graced with the spinoff “Better Call Saul” as well as the Netflix film “El Camino: A ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie.”

At the Season 6 premiere last week, “Better Call Saul” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould did not entirely close the door on future spinoffs, though they both expressed a desire to work on other material first.

However, it appears the cast of “Better Call Saul” has slightly stronger opinions. Speaking to Variety about the new season, Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gustavo Fring on both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” said he wants to continue playing the character, possibly on his own show.

“I do think there’s more life in Gus,” Esposito said. “Maybe not this year, maybe not next year. But there’s something that we all are intrigued by and we want to find out about. Even me.”

He went on to say that a potential new project could explore the softer side of the unassuming-but-ruthless drug mogul.

“In ‘Breaking Bad,’ I wanted Gus to have a family… I wanted people to know that Gus has a family,” he said. “That’s in my mind — you never saw that, you don’t know that. But he really was a wonderful family man… hiding in plain sight.”

Much of “Breaking Bad” dealt with the moral tension that arises from doing horrible things in order to provide for your family, a theme that Esposito thinks could continue to be explored on a spinoff about Gus.

“I’d love to see [Gus] being gentle with his children, raising children, having a wife, all those things,” he said. “I think there’s room for all that if we were ever to come back to a world in which we were to discover where he came from.”

If the cast gets their way, that might not be the only spinoff we see. Patrick Fabian, who plays lawyer Howard Hamlin on the show, joked that he’d like to see a spinoff starring him and Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler.

“Kim and Hamlin run away to the Caribbean and they open up a pro bono lawyer workshop where they sail from island to island,” Fabian said. “Good vistas… maybe Discovery is looking for this? There may be some suntan oil and some bikinis involved. Sounds like good TV to me.”

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” premieres Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

