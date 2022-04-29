‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Trailer: Sparks Fly and Friendships Are Broken in Real-Life ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

The hit Netflix series follows an elite Asian and Asian American friend group in Los Angeles.

Netflix’s hit series “Bling Empire” is back for Season 2 with more drama, more hook-ups, and yes, somehow even more diamonds. Season 2 premieres May 13. Check out the trailer below.

The Los Angeles-based Asian and Asian American friend group weighs in on male model Kevin Kreider and singer Kim Lee’s budding romance, while Kane Lim and Kevin’s ride-or-die friendship may have hit the brakes.

Kane slams Kevin as being nothing but a “man whore” in the trailer. Plus, fan-favorite Anna Shay slings some real talk to rival Beverly Hills queen Christine Chiu, which the official series description dubs “a new twist on the art of social warfare.” Cherie Chan also finally ties the knot with Jessey Lee.

“Money so un-impresses me,” Anna sighs in the teaser.

“Bling Empire” also welcomes two new cast members: former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris.

Dorothy’s father is allegedly “also a billionaire” but all she does is “gossip and create drama,” as the current “Bling Empire” cast states.

Born in raised in Beverly Hills, Dorothy’s China-born parents moved from Taiwan to the U.S. for graduate school. Her father, Roger Wang, built a real estate empire.

Meanwhile, Mimi and her seven siblings endured “living in a large hole in the ground” in Vietnam amid the height of the war. After immigrating to America, Mimi started her own business and married Donald Morris, CEO of Morris Group International.

“Bling Empire” breakout star Christine previously told E! News that Season 2 was a tougher experience, especially for her storyline.

“I take a lot of the hits just for the overall benefit of the show,” Christine said in March. “I wish I was a little bit more selfish and I could just be like the one who comes up on top, but I feel like I’m always looking at the bigger picture. I want the show to be a hit.”

Christine reportedly turned down a role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as former cast member Brandi Glanville’s friend in 2014. Christine’s husband of Chinese royal descent, Dr. Gabriel Chu, also was friends with past “RHOBH” O.G. Adrienne Maloof’s ex-husband and “Botched” star, Dr. Paul Nassif.

“Bling Empire” Season 2 premieres Friday, May 13 on Netflix.

