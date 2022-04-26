‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Trailer: An Influencers’ Party Game Gets Bloody in A24 Satire

The SXSW-crowdpleasing slasher hits theaters this summer.

Fans of violent A24 movies about a bunch of 20-somethings locked in a house together are having quite the year.

Following the release of Ti West’s 1970s gorefest “X,” the distributor is returning this summer with “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a new film from Halina Reijin that explores what can go wrong when a group of extremely online rich kids loses access to the Internet. A new trailer released today, which features a new original song from Charli XCX, shows its young ensemble cast (plus Pete Davidson), playing a murder mystery game that quickly takes a dark turn. The trailer is drenched in trendy online buzzwords, juxtaposing them with violence in a way that suggests this Gen Z satire is truly out for blood.

In “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” when a group of rich 20-somethings plans a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this take on backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone horribly wrong.

The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. Halina Reijn directed the film, working from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. David Hinojosa and Ali Herting produced the film.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, earning strong reviews from critics and audiences alike. In his IndieWire review, Robert Daniels wrote that “’Bodies Bodies Bodies’ is one of those movies worth a second, third, even fourth watch. The ending, permanently immortalizing Curtis Roach and Tyga’s “Bored in the House,” stands as a clear allegiance to the visual vocabulary of TikTok. Whether any of this ages well is anybody’s guess, and probably secondary to the point of this very present film. But it’s the uproarious image of rich kids without wifi, descending into frothing at the mouth, bloody madness, that makes Reijin’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ an unmistakable Gen Z anthem for blood.”

A24 will release “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” in theaters on August 5. You can watch the final trailer for the film below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.