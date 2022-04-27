First Authorized Brian Eno Documentary in the Works, and It Won’t Be a Conventional Bio-Doc

"Eno," a feature documentary on the electronic music pioneer, promises to take different forms depending on the viewing platform.

Here come the warm jets. British musician, producer, and visual artist Brian Eno will be at the center of the upcoming documentary “Eno,” directed by Gary Hustwit (“Helevicta”).

The feature film will be released in multiple versions and is set to use groundbreaking generative technology in its creation and exhibition. “Eno” incorporates hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage for the career-spanning take on Eno’s life, including unreleased music from Eno’s personal archive and visual art.

“Eno” is the first authorized documentary on the artist. Insiders noted that the film may “take on a myriad” of different forms depending on viewing platform, similar to how Eno uses technology to compose music.

“He is the perfect subject to use this sort of approach,” director Hustwit said in a press statement. “He’s turned down many previous projects because he didn’t want to do a conventional bio-doc.”

Hustwit continued, “I think of ‘Eno’ as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material.”

The director’s collaboration with Eno started in 2017 when Eno created an original score for Hustwit’s documentary about the German designer Dieter Rams. A self-described “sonic landscaper,” Eno began his career as an original member of Roxy Music in the early 1970s. Eno left the band to release a series of solo records and helped pioneer the genre of ambient music with the 1978 album, “Ambient 1: Music for Airports,” followed by classics like “Another Green World” and “Here Come the Warm Jets,” among many more albums.

Eno has also produced songs with David Bowie, U2, Talking Heads, Coldplay, and more leading musicians. Arguably, Eno is most famous for creating the startup sound for Microsoft Windows.

Director Hustwit previously served as a producer for music documentaries “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco,” directed by Sam Jones, and Mavis Staples’ doc, “Mavis!,” helmed by Jessica Edwards. Hustwit’s directorial debut was in 2007 with “Helvetica,” followed by design documentaries “Objectified” and “Urbanized.”

“Eno” is being produced by Brooklyn-based production company Film First, with worldwide sales handled by Submarine. The project is expected to be released in 2023.

And speaking of Eno, Brett Morgen’s upcoming David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” is set to premiere at Cannes this year — and just this week gave CinemaCon audiences a sneak peek at the dazzling “kaleidoscopic” film that is a total “sonic visual extravaganza,” according to Bill Gerber, the executive producer on the film.

