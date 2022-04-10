Brie Larson Joins ‘Fast and Furious 10,’ Vin Diesel Confirms

Larson is the latest addition to the sequel, which also added Jason Momoa to its cast.

The “Fast and Furious” family just got a little bit bigger.

Brie Larson is joining the massive action franchise, playing an unspecified role in the upcoming tenth film in the series. Vin Diesel surprised fans with the news on Instagram Saturday night, writing that he is proud to add an Oscar winner to the franchise.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” Diesel wrote in an Instagram caption under a picture of him and Larson. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson joins a cast that features familiar faces like Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang, alongside series newcomer Jason Momoa, who is rumored to be playing the villain. Longtime franchise director Justin Lin, who returned to direct “F9” after sitting out several of the previous films, is back in the director’s chair.

Even after two decades and nine films the “Fast and Furious” franchise is still going strong. Last year’s “F9” grossed $726 million worldwide, showing that there is still plenty of interest in the franchise even in the face of cast changes like the departure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

2023 should be a big year for Larson at the box office. In addition to appearing in “Fast and Furious 10,” she also stars in “The Marvels,” the “Captain Marvel” sequel that is hitting theaters in February. That film was directed by Nia DaCosta and co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Park Seo-joon. Larson is also currently preparing to star in “Lessons in Chemistry,” an original series for Apple TV+ that follows a woman pursuing her dreams of being a scientist in the 1960s.

“Fast and Furious 10” is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

