‘Candy’ Trailer: Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Are Deadly Frenemies in ’80s True Crime Story

Biel transforms into Texas killer Candy Montgomery for the Hulu limited series premiering May 9.

The real-life story of housewife Candy Montgomery finally answers what happens when you marry an ax murderer.

Set in the 1980s and based on “disturbingly true events,” the Hulu limited series “Candy” stars Jessica Biel as the titular Texas housewife and mother whose affair leads to fatal results. The series premieres Monday May 9, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale May 13. Watch the trailer below.

“Yellowjackets” Emmy contender Melanie Lynskey plays Candy’s best friend Betty Gore, who is brutally murdered. “The Wire” alum Pablo Schreiber is Betty’s husband Allan, who is having an affair with Candy, while “Veep” breakout Timothy Simons is Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery. Raúl Esparza, Sharon Conley, and Lynskey’s real-life husband Jason Ritter also star.

Per an official synopsis, “Candy” centers on Candy Montgomery (Biel), a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, a nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom…with deadly results. Candy was accused of murdering her neighbor Betty, and she alleged it was self-defense.

“Candy” is produced by the team behind Hulu’s Emmy-nominated true-crime series “The Act.” Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith wrote the pilot script for “Candy” and executive produces the series. Nick Antosca serves as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund.

Lead star Biel and Michelle Purple, who both produced “Cruel Summer” and “The Sinner,” also executive produce for Iron Ocean.

Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) directed the pilot and executive produces “Candy.” Jim Atkinson and John Bloom serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

“Candy” is not the only TV take on Candy Montgomery: HBO Max is also adapting the true story for the small screen with “Love and Death” starring Elizabeth Olsen in the lead role. David E. Kelley produces along with Nicole Kidman. “Love and Death” includes Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore and Lily Rabe as Betty Gore. Krysten Ritter and Patrick Fugit also star.

“Candy” premieres Monday, May 9 on Hulu.

