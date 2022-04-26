Cannes Reveals 2022 Competition Jury: Vincent Lindon Is President, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and More

This year's competition jury has plenty of riches to choose from, including new films by David Cronenberg, Kelly Reichardt, and Claire Denis.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has revealed its competition jury, with “Titane” and “Fire” star Vincent Lindon presiding as President of the Jury to mark the 75th anniversary of the festival.

Lindon is the first French actor to be Jury President in over a decade, since Isabelle Huppert helmed the jury in 2009. In the history of the Festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th Festival, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.

The festival is set to take place May 17 through May 28, resuming in-person festivities for the second year in a row after last year’s return to normal (albeit two months later than usual).

Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier also serve as jury members.

Jury President Lindon starred in the 2021 Palme d’Or winner and France’s Oscar entry “Titane.” Rapace also made the rounds at last year’s festival after starring in A24 thriller “Lamb.” Norwegian writer-director Trier helmed last year’s “Worst Person in the World,” which landed lead star Renate Reinsve the Best Actress award at 2021 Cannes. “A Hero” writer-director Farhadi won the Grand Prix at the 2021 festival. The film is currently at the center of multiple ongoing legal cases.

Last year, Spike Lee chaired the jury, giving the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, to Julia Ducournau for her mind-bending “Titane” — making her only the second female director to win the award in history. The 2021 jury included Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mati Diop, Melanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, and Tahar Rahim.

The jury has a strong selection of films to designate its prizes to this year — which will include the Palme d’Or, the Grand Prix, acting honors, and Best Director and Screenplay, among others.

The lineup this year is packed with auteurs returning and new to the competition: David Cronenberg, Kelly Reichardt, Claire Denis, Arnaud Desplechin, the Dardenne brothers, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ruben Ostlund, Park Chan-wook, and more. Titles previously confirmed to be part of this year’s edition include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as The King, and the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, though these will play out of competition and not eligible for prizes.

There’s a new order on the Croisette, as just this past March it was announced that Iris Knobloch was elected as the first female president of the Cannes Film Festival.

The full lineup of competition films is as follows. As a refresher, in addition to “Titane” winning last year, Best Director went to Leos Carax for “Annette,” while the acting prizes went to Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in the World” and Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram,” with “A Hero” and “Compartment No. 6” sharing the Grand Prix.

Competition

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi

“Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg

“The Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis

“Frere et Soeur,” Arnaud Desplechin

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

“Close,” Lukas Dhont

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

“Decision to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustayi

“Boy from Heaven,” Tarik Saleh

“Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov

“Hi-Han (Eo),” Jerzy Skolimowski

