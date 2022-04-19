Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Reveals Lineup, from Mia Hansen-Løve to Alex Garland

This year's sidebar features 11 films directed by women, including Alice Winocour's latest.

The Cannes official competition lineup didn’t exactly see a surge in the number of female filmmakers represented. Enter Quinzaine, a.k.a. Director’s Fortnight, the beloved sidebar of the festival this year kicking off May 18. The lineup of titles includes 11 films directed by women, including Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning,” a romance starring Léa Seydoux and Melvil Poupaud; the new film from “Disorder” director Alice Winocour, “Paris Memories”; the feature directing debut of actor Charlotte Le Bon, “Falcon Lake”; and more.

This year’s lineup also includes new works from genre filmmakers: Alex Garland’s “Men,” releasing stateside May 20 from A24, will premiere as a Special Screening of the festival. Plus, there’s British director Mark Jenkin’s anticipated experimental horror film “Enys Men.” Paul Mescal stars in the psychological thriller “God’s Creatures,” directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, who directed the 2015 Venice hit “The Fits.”

Lea Mysius directs Adèle Exarchopoulos in “The Five Devils,” a violent fantasy about a young woman whose aunt is released from prison. João Pedro Rodrigues, the queer Portuguese filmmaker whose last feature was 2016’s “The Ornithologist,” also debuts his latest film, “Will-o’-the-Wisp.”

Opening the Quinzaine will be “Martin Eden” director Pietro Marcello’s follow-up, “Scarlet.” The period drama stars Noémie Lvovsky and Louis Garrel. Closing the sidebar is the thriller “The Green Perfume” from Nicolas Pariser.

This marks the 54th year of the Directors’ Fortnight and will be the last for director Paolo Moretti as artistic director. According to Moretti, one more film will be added to the lineup soon. See the full lineup below.

“Scarlet,” Pietro Marcello (Opening Film)

“1976,” Manuela Martelli

“The Dam,” Ali Cherri

“The Super 8 Years,” Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot

“Ashkal,” Youssef Chebbi

“The Five Devils,” Léa Mysius

“De Humani Corporis Fabrica,” Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor

“Continental Drift (South),” Lionel Baier

“The Water,” Elena López Riera

“Enys Men,” Mark Jenkin

“Falcon Lake,” Charlotte Le Bon

“Will-o’-the-Wisp,” João Pedro Rodrigues

“Funny Pages,” Owen Kline

“God’s Creatures,” Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis

“Harkis,” Philippe Faucon

“Men,” Alex Garland (Special Screening)

“The Mountain,” Thomas Salvador

“Pamfir,” Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

“Paris Memories, Alice Winocour

“Under the Fig Trees,” Erige Sehiri

“One Fine Morning,” Mia Hansen-Løve

“A Male,” Fabian Hernández

“The Green Perfume,” Nicolas Pariser (Closing Film)

