Cannes Film Festival Lineup 2022: David Cronenberg and Claire Denis to Premiere New Movies

"Crimes of the Future" and "The Stars at Noon" are set to world-premiere on the Croisette this year, plus films by Hirokazu Kore-eda, James Gray, and more.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is upon us and once again taking place in person this spring from May 17 through May 28. The lineup for the Official Selection was announced bright and early (or, in the case of those in the United States, dark and early) on Thursday morning by festival director Thierry Fremaux and exiting president Pierre Lescure. See the full lineup below.

This year’s Cannes marks the festival’s 75th edition, with jury members and the various additional sidebars from Quinzaine to Critics’ Week to be announced in the coming weeks. Fremaux, in his intro, promised a reveal of 47 films, with more to be unveiled next week. This year’s competition features 18 movies.

The lineup this year is packed with auteurs returning and new to the competition: David Cronenberg, Kelly Reichardt, Claire Denis, Arnaud Desplechin, the Dardenne brothers, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ruben Ostlund, Park Chan-wook, and more. Titles previously confirmed to be part of this year’s edition include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as The King, and the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, though these will play out of competition.

There’s a new order on the Croisette, as just this past March it was announced that Iris Knobloch was elected as the first female president of the Cannes Film Festival.

As a refresher, last year’s jury was headed up by Spike Lee, whose group awarded the Palme d’Or to Julia Ducournau’s body-horror “Titane.” The Grand Prix was shared by Asghar Farhadi for “A Hero” (a director and project that are now in a bit of legal muck) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No. 6.” Best Director went to Leos Carax for “Annette,” while the acting prizes went to Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in the World” and Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram.” Best Screenplay went to Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car,” which went on to win Best International Feature at the Oscars. Jury prizes went to “Ahed’s Knee” by Nadav Lapid and “Memoria” by Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

At the end of March, IndieWire attempted to predict what films would pop up in this year’s lineup. Look back at the feature and see how we did here.

Opening Night

“Z,” Michel Hazanavicius

Competition

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi

“Les Amandiers,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg

“The Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis

“Frere et Soeur,” Arnaud Desplechin

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

“Close,” Lukas Dhont

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Broker,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

“Decisions to Leave,” Park Chan-Wook

“Showing Up,” Kelly Reichardt

“Leila’s Brothers,” Saeed Roustayi

“Boy from Heaven,” Tarik Saleh

“Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” Kirill Serebrennikov

“Hi-Han (Eo),” Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard

“Les Pires,” Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc

“Retour a Seoul,” Davy Chou

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli

“Domingo y La Niebla,” Ariel Escalante Meza

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

“Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksym Nakonechnyi

“Volada Land,” Hlynur Palmason

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smoczynska

Cannes Premiere

“Outside Night,” Marco Bellocchio

“Nos Frangins,” Rachid Bouchareb

“Irma Vep,” Olivier Assayas (Series)

“Dodo,” Panos H. Koutras

Special Screenings

“The Natural History of Destruction,” Sergei Loznitsa

“Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind,” Ethan Coen

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen

Midnight Screenings

“Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen

“Smoking Makes You Cough,” Quentin Dupieux

“Hunt,” Lee Jung-Jae

Out of Competition

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller

“November,” Cédric Jimenez

“Masquerade,” Nicolas Bedos

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.