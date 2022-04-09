Colin Trevorrow Compares New ‘Jurassic World’ Dinosaur to The Joker: ‘It Just Wants to Watch the World Burn’

The director called his new dinosaur "the thing I’ve been waiting to do this whole time.”

Summer blockbuster season is just around the corner and in between the high profile superhero movies hitting theaters this summer, it can be easy to forget that there’s a new “Jurassic World” movie coming out. But fear not, it appears that the latest entry in the dinosaur franchise will have a touch of Batman flair.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is the third film since the “Jurassic Park” franchise relaunched with 2015’s “Jurassic World.” It takes place in a world where dinosaurs have completely escaped from the theme park that once contained them and now live freely among humans, an idea that the franchise has been building towards since the first “Jurassic World.”

In a new story for Empire fans got their first look at the franchise’s latest monster, the Giganotosaurus. Unlike previous “Jurassic World” creatures, the Giganotosaurus was a real dinosaur that once existed, not a genetically modified science fiction creature. And according to the film’s creative team, the Giganotosaurus is going to cause plenty of chaos.

The photo was accompanied by a cryptic message from director Colin Trevorrow, who compared the dinosaur to a polarizing DC villain. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” Trevorrow said. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

In addition to revealing some plot details, Trevorrow’s comments are a reminder of Hollywood’s continued obsession with The Joker. Both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix won Oscars for their performance as the Batman villain, and “The Batman” made sure to introduce a new iteration of the character played by Barry Keoghan. And Jared Leto still wants to return to the role as well.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”: stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.The ensemble cast also includes Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow returns to direct after sitting out the last film, working from a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael and Derek Connolly. Per usual, Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.