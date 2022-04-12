‘Conversations with Friends’ Trailer: Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver Steam Up Hulu’s Sally Rooney Adaptation

Four people. Four romantic relationships. What could go wrong? "Normal People" author Rooney's first book gets the Hulu treatment in the series out May 15.

Four people, four romantic relationships, and countless ways to get your heart broken. Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel “Conversations With Friends” premieres on the streaming platform May 15, featuring newcomer Alison Oliver in the lead role of Frances, a Trinity College student who gets caught up with a married couple.

Frances is already romantically entangled with her roommate and best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), but once she meets married actor Nick (Joe Alwyn), Frances can’t contain her lust for him. “My entire romantic history is just Bobbi,” Frances says in the trailer. “I’ve never had sex with a man before.”

“I have this impulse to be available to you all the time,” Nick tells Frances.

Yet Frances’ partner Bobbi also becomes enthralled by Nick’s wife, Melissa (Jemima Kirke), and two affairs kick off simultaneously.

“Conversations with Friends” is produced by the team behind the Sally Rooney adaptation “Normal People,” which launched the careers of lead stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Related 'Life & Beth': Michael Cera Explains Appeal of Portraying a Character with No Social Filter -- Q&A

'The Dropout' Finale Showcased a Perfect Blend of Empathy and Comeuppance Related The 70 Best Comedies of the 21st Century

The 150 Greatest Horror Movies of All Time

“The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but ‘Conversations’ is a little bit messier than ‘Normal People,'” director and executive producer Lenny Abrahamson told The Hollywood Reporter. “The relationships are messier, and there are more of them.”

Abrahamson continued, ” ‘Conversations’ is really a coming of age story. Frances is such a particular person — sometimes glorious, sometimes deeply frustrating with a tendency to hide herself. [The show] is prepared to challenge the viewer’s own sense of what is good or right in various situations.”

The 12-episode series includes a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, “Sidelines,” and is executive produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe. Screenwriter Alice Birch also pens the series.

“Conversations with Friends” is a Hulu series in association with BBC. The series is one of the many book-to-screen adaptations in the works across streamers with “Daisy Jones and the Six” currently in production at Prime Video and “Pachinko” landing critical acclaim at Apple TV+. Hulu’s “Normal People” was hailed by IndieWire’s Ben Travers for its “breathtaking intimacy,” spanning a decade between two lovers. “‘Normal People’ could be the first work in Rooney’s ‘Before’ trilogy, another epic and intimate romance built around an undeniable, impractical spark,” Travers wrote. “After all, it may have been done before, but it hasn’t been told like this.” “Conversations with Friends” premieres May 15 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.