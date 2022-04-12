‘Conversations with Friends’ Trailer: Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver Steam Up Hulu’s Sally Rooney Adaptation

Four people, four romantic relationships, and countless ways to get your heart broken. Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel “Conversations With Friends” premieres on the streaming platform May 15, featuring newcomer Alison Oliver in the lead role of Frances, a Trinity College student who gets caught up with a married couple.
Frances is already romantically entangled with her roommate and best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), but once she meets married actor Nick (Joe Alwyn), Frances can’t contain her lust for him. “My entire romantic history is just Bobbi,” Frances says in the trailer. “I’ve never had sex with a man before.”
“I have this impulse to be available to you all the time,” Nick tells Frances.
Yet Frances’ partner Bobbi also becomes enthralled by Nick’s wife, Melissa (Jemima Kirke), and two affairs kick off simultaneously.
“Conversations with Friends” is produced by the team behind the Sally Rooney adaptation “Normal People,” which launched the careers of lead stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
“The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but ‘Conversations’ is a little bit messier than ‘Normal People,'” director and executive producer Lenny Abrahamson told The Hollywood Reporter. “The relationships are messier, and there are more of them.”
Abrahamson continued, ” ‘Conversations’ is really a coming of age story. Frances is such a particular person — sometimes glorious, sometimes deeply frustrating with a tendency to hide herself. [The show] is prepared to challenge the viewer’s own sense of what is good or right in various situations.”
The 12-episode series includes a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, “Sidelines,” and is executive produced by Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe. Screenwriter Alice Birch also pens the series.
