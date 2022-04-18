‘Dark Winds’ Trailer: Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin Produce ’70s Navajo Detective Drama

Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon star as two Navajo police officers investigating a double homicide that might have spiritual ties.

Western noir series “Dark Winds” ushers in the future of AMC post-“Walking Dead,” premiering June 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Set in the 1970s, “Dark Winds” centers on two detectives, Leephorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon), who are tasked with finding a murderer behind multiple homicides. Yet nothing is as it seems as the case takes a turn towards the spiritual.

Creator Graham Roland adapted the six-episode limited series based on the detective novels by Tony Hillerman. Star McClarnon is also executive producing, along with George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford. Martin expanded beyond his “Game of Thrones” universe with “Dark Winds.” Meanwhile, Redford has previously produced two other screen adaptations of the Leaphorn and Chee novels.

Showrunner and executive producer Vince Calandra of “Jack Ryan” and “Sharp Objects” fame helms “Dark Winds,” which also stars Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, and Eugene Brave Rock.

The official series description reads: “Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.”

Production wrapped in New Mexico in late 2021. “Dark Winds” debuts on AMC amid the respective finales of “Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Killing Eve,” and leads the new slate of AMC programming alongside “61st Street” and “Moonhaven.”

AMC Networks’ interim CEO Matt Blank previously gave insight into the niche storytelling at the center of the network. “We’re growing a business that is less speculative, less costly, and more sustainable than larger players trying to deliver something to everyone in a household,” Blank said during the company’s February earnings call. “Simply put, we’re not trying to be something for everyone. We are instead trying to be everything to someone.”

“Dark Winds” premieres June 12 on AMC. Check out the trailer below.

