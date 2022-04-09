David Hyde Pierce Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Definitely Happening, Not Sure If He’ll Return

Pierce won four Emmys for his role as Niles Crane, but the actor is not sure if he'll return for the upcoming revival.

The upcoming “Frasier” reboot has been one of Hollywood’s longest gestating revivals, with rumors circulating about the iconic NBC sitcom returning for over a decade. Kelsey Grammer has long expressed interest in reprising his “Cheers” and “Frasier” character, but rumors began to heat up last year when Paramount+ formally announced that it had ordered a reboot and Grammer said, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

There has been plenty of speculation about plot and cast details, but little concrete information, with Grammer often contradicting himself in interviews. Some believe the planned reboot will be a continuation of “Frasier” that picks up where the series left off, while others expect a third new sitcom centered around Dr. Frasier Crane and a new cast of characters.

David Hyde Pierce, who won four Emmys for portraying Dr. Niles Crane on the show, is in the dark too. Speaking to The Guardian about his role in “Julia,” Pierce confirmed that the revival is happening but is not sure if he’ll be in it.

“It’s happening,” the actor said. “But I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with.”

The question of whether any of the supporting cast will return has bogged the “Frasier” reboot from the moment it was announced. Last summer, Grammer said he was hopeful that the original cast would return.

“We think we’re going to get most of the actors back,” Grammer said. “I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back… I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope.”

But by November 2021 Grammer had changed his tune, saying that the show could follow Frasier Crane’s new life in Chicago, where he moved in the series finale, leaving the other characters behind in Seattle.

“We’re not so sure if everybody’s coming back,” he said. “But I know there’s a third act for Frasier. Certainly he’s got a lot of things to still explore.”

There is currently no planned release date for the “Frasier” reboot.

