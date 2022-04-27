‘Amsterdam’ First Look: Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington Lead David O. Russell’s Crime Epic

The 1930s-set dramedy also stars Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and a tearful Taylor Swift.

David O. Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy” finally has a title. No, it’s not “Canterbury Glass.” The title of the “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” director’s latest ensemble story is “Amsterdam.”

Attendees at Disney’s CinemaCon showcase on April 27 were treated to a first look at the film, which opens from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios on November 4, 2022.

With a plot mostly kept under wraps, Russell’s A-list epic stars Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, and Christian Bale, plus John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana, in the New Regency-produced film. Taylor Swift also co-stars in the film, and her character was briefly seen tearing up in highlights played from the movie.

Disney’s head of theatrical Tony Chambers introduced the film at CinemaCon, saying that writer-director Russell “brought together an all-star cast in ‘Amsterdam,’ which is an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plans in American history.”

“Amsterdam” is set in the 1930s and follows a trio of pals who witness a murder and become suspects themselves as they try to figure out what really is going on.

“Amsterdam” also stars Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

The film marks Russell’s third team-up with Oscar winner Bale, behind “The Fighter” and “American Hustle.” This is also Russell’s fourth movie with De Niro, after “Joy,” “American Hustle,” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Supporting star Swift has only four film roles under her belt, with the Grammy winner making her big screen debut in 2010’s “Valentine’s Day.” Swift sashayed as one of the bright spots of Tom Hooper’s critically panned “Cats” in 2019.

Russell personally has five Oscar nominations under his belt, including two in 2014 for Best Director for “American Hustle” and Best Original Screenplay, shared with Eric Warren Singer for that film; Best Director for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013 and Best Adapted Screenplay; and Best Director for “The Fighter” in 2011. “Silver Linings Playbook” earned Jennifer Lawrence the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Christian Bale also earned Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter.”

It’s clear that “Amsterdam” will no doubt be part of the 2023 Oscars season, given its respective stars’ multitude of awards while working with Russell.

