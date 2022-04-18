Diane Kruger Says She Has ‘Certainly Come Across the Weinsteins’ of Hollywood

"I’m not a victim. I’m here and thriving, but there have been horrible stories exposed."

Diane Kruger’s new Roku Channel series “Swimming With Sharks” throws viewers into predatory waters by diving headfirst into Hollywood’s (fictionalized) deep end. Yet Kruger admitted that the thriller, also starring Kiernan Shipka, doesn’t stray too far from the truth when depicting assault.

“I was shocked when I read it,” Kruger told The Times about a scene in which a film studio head played by Donald Sutherland coerces a tense sexual encounter between Kruger and his young girlfriend. “It is what it’s supposed to be, right? It’s to irk the viewer. And we all now know those horrible people in my industry that are thankfully now in jail.”

Kruger portrays Joyce Holt, a studio executive who has been a victim of sexual assault and harassment throughout her career, but is now wielding her deserved power over a young assistant (Shipka).

“When I first started out there were very few women in these positions of power,” Kruger noted. “And oftentimes they were incredibly harsh, also towards other women, because they felt like they had the sense of, ‘Oh my God, I have to be double as tough to justify where I’m at.’ I think that’s changed over the years.”

Related Diane Kruger Hesitated to Film 'Swimming with Sharks' Sex Scenes: 'I Don't Agree with Just Getting Naked'

Diane Kruger Details 'Inappropriate' 'Troy' Screen Test with Studio Executive: 'I Felt Like Meat' Related The 50 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century

41 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Kruger opened up about relating to the story at the heart of “Swimming With Sharks,” which was inspired by the 1994 film of the same name, starring Kevin Spacey in the gender-swapped role of Kruger’s character. Spacey has since been accused of sexual assault.

“This is not me working out old demons or trying to create clickbait for calling people out,” Kruger said. “I’ve certainly come across the Weinsteins of this world. I’ve never been raped. I’m not a victim. I’m here and thriving, but there have been horrible stories exposed.”

The German-born star recalled her early Parisian modeling days as also attracting unwanted attention from male counterparts. “There were definitely moments that even though I thought I was in control because, obviously, I was smart,” Kruger said. “Looking back, there were very inappropriate moments.”

Kruger previously revealed she “felt like meat” during an audition for “Troy” and also had to convince Quentin Tarantino to cast her in “Inglourious Basterds.” More recently, the “355” star admitted she was hesitant to take on “Swimming With Sharks” due to its substantial nude scenes.

“I’m definitely not the first one to go, ‘Oh, yeah, let me just take my top off,’” Kruger added to The Times. “But I’m also not a prude. It’s another day of work.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.