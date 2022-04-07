Donald Glover Is Over ‘Atlanta’ Being Compared to FX Comedy ‘Dave,’ Says It ‘Does Bother’ Him

"I can be a snob. But I think in entertainment or art it’s important to know the difference between things."

Two rappers, two FX series, and zero overlap.

Donald Glover revealed to himself in a meta Q&A for Interview Magazine that he is done with “Atlanta” being compared to Lil Dicky’s “Dave.”

“I like that show, but it does bother me when ‘Atlanta’ is compared to it,” Glover said.

Season 3 of “Atlanta” premiered at the 2022 SXSW festival before debuting on FX March 24. Meanwhile, “Dave” Season 2 aired on FX in June 2021.

“You have to think of it like food,” Glover continued, not necessarily about flavor, “although I do feel like the flavor is artificial in some sense.”

The artist, who goes by Childish Gambino onstage, added, “The organic show [of ‘Dave’] should be about a white rapper who’s more successful than his Black peers from the jump. Because he’s more accessible. But what he actually wants is to be part of the culture, but his success keeps him from that and a lot of his Black peers and friends resent him for it but also feel like they have to fuck with him because it’s good for them. That’s the internal struggle I see…The Donald version of ‘Dave’ [is] sadder.”

Back to the food analogy, Glover said “Dave” is “a good burger you should eat fast because the ingredients are fresh. [It’s a show] by a guy who didn’t study at a culinary school, but paid close attention to other burger spots and has the plug on good ingredients.”

Glover admitted that he “can be a snob” but that the distinction between “Atlanta” — which he has compared to “The Sopranos” — and “Dave” is notable.

“I think in entertainment or art it’s important to know the difference between things,” Glover said. “Like, Anthony Bourdain wasn’t pretentious, but he definitely knew the difference between a dry aged wagyu and a smash burger. Neither is better or worse than the other. They’re just different experiences. And I wouldn’t want to have either every day. But I would never confuse the two. I expect the same of my audience.”

Glover previously tweeted in since deleted posts that “Dave” is not in the same league as “Atlanta.”

“And just for the record, I’m watching y’all sayin’ ‘Dave’ is on par. Like, y’all forgot what we did,” Glover wrote. “No disrespect. We got Black people on here debating which is better, and I’M the sellout?”

