Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Second-Degree Assault

The "Flash" actor was arrested on early Tuesday following an incident in Pāhoa, Hawaii.

Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii, this time for second-degree assault, just under four weeks since the star of “The Flash” and the “Fantastic Beasts” films was arrested for disorderly conduct in Hilo, Hawaii.

This incident took place at a residence in Pāhoa, Hawaii, where authorities responded to reports of an assault that took place at a private home in the Leilani Estates subdivision in lower Puna. (KITV Island Television has details.) During the course of a get-together, it was determined by police that Miller became enraged after being asked to leave the residence and allegedly threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old woman in the forehead, resulting in a half-inch-sized cut.

The actor was then arrested around 1:30 a.m. when they were located on the highway during a traffic stop at the intersection of Kukula Street and Highway 130 in Keau’au. They were released at 4:05 a.m. after they conferred with the County Prosecutor’s Office. An active investigation is still underway.

This is Miller’s second arrest after being apprehended on March 28 when South Hilo officers responded to reports of a disorderly conduct at a bar. It was determined that Miller had become unruly while other patrons were singing karaoke, yelling obscenities and grabbing the microphone from a woman who was singing. Miller also reportedly lunged at a man playing darts. They were arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. Miller paid $500 in bail and was released in custody.

A couple also filed a restraining order against Miller the day after that arrest. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them, and also alleged that the actor stole some of their belongings. The restraining order was dismissed on April 13 per the couple’s wishes.

On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly held an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s future with the studio ahead of “The Flash” premiere in June 2023. Miller also stars in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in theaters April 15. A source told IndieWire however that no such meeting took place.

Another insider noted to Rolling Stone that Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during “The Flash” production in 2021. Miller apparently was “losing it” on set, with the source telling Rolling Stone that “Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

“The Flash” is set to be released on June 23, 2023.

