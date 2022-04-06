WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Following repeated outbursts including a March 28 arrest in Hawaii, "The Flash" star's future at the studio may be in question.

The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller.

Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet.

On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives reportedly held an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s future with the studio ahead of “The Flash” premiere in June 2023. Miller also stars in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in theaters April 15.

Rolling Stone reported that a knowledgeable source claimed the consensus from the Warner Bros.-DC meeting was to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller, including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”

Related Warner Bros. Pushes 'Black Adam,' 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash,' and 'Wonka' Release Dates

'Asking for It' Review: Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersey Clemons Star in Dumbed-Down Female Vigilante Tale Related The 15 Best Films by Pedro Almodóvar

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

A source tells IndieWire, however, that no such meeting took place.

Another insider noted to Rolling Stone that Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during “The Flash” production in 2021. Miller apparently was “losing it” on set, with the source telling Rolling Stone that “Ezra would get a thought in his head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.'”

This is not Miller’s first time allegedly assaulting people: The DC star was seen choking a woman at an Iceland bar in 2020 in a video that circulated on social media. In January 2022, Miller also posted a since-deleted Instagram video threatening a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, urging members to kill themselves with their own guns or “we’ll do it for you, if that’s what you want.”

A previous 2018 cover story with The Hollywood Reporter included Miller also defending gun rights and the purchase of semi-automatic weapons. Yet as Rolling Stone reported, the passage was “pulled at the behest of the actor’s publicist following a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.”

During the same THR interview, Miller revealed their #MeToo experience. “That’s what Hollywood is,” Miller said at the time. “I thought we all knew we were sex workers.”

Miller has not publicly responded to the recent allegations. IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.