Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa Share First Look at ‘Fast & Furious 10’

"Fast X" is set to be released May 19, 2023, with Theron returning as villain Cipher along with franchise newcomers Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is ready to be back in the driver’s seat for “Fast X,” the 10th “Fast and Furious” film, set for a May 19, 2023 release.

Theron will reprise her villain role of Cipher after appearing in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” and last year’s “F9.” The “Bombshell” star will also lead the 11th and final “Fast” film, which is currently in the works.

“She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga,” Theron captioned two black-and-white Instagram photos from the set.

The first image shows Theron in character as she poses with her arms crossed alongside two co-stars who seem to be indisposed. The second picture is of Theron looking down between takes.

Theron later shared a photo with franchise newcomer, co-star, and fellow villain Jason Momoa, adding, “Look who decided to join the party.”

“Fast and Furious” franchise mainstays Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel are returning for “Fast X,” as well as Cardi B after her “F9” cameo.

Brie Larson also joins the franchise but her role is still under wraps. However, Diesel promised that Larson’s character will be an “amazing” addition to the “Fast and Furious” “mythology” onscreen.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” Diesel wrote in an Instagram caption for a snapshot with him and Larson. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson previously pitched herself to star in a “Fast” film, telling Uproxx that it was her “dream” to “tap into a true love” franchise like “Fast and Furious.”

Justin Lin will return to direct both “Fast X” and the 11th and final film after helming almost half of the franchise. “Fast X” kicks off the two-part finale for the 20-plus year old franchise. Production for “Fast X” began April 20, with Diesel posting “Day 1” on social media to commemorate the start of the end.

