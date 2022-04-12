Gilbert Gottfried Remembered by Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, and More

"Funny, politically incorrect, but a softie on the inside," said Matlin of the beloved comedian, who died Tuesday at 67 after a long illness.

Hollywood is sharing tributes to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried upon news of his passing.

On April 12, the Gottfried family wrote, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.”

The family shared on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as long as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried was 67 years old. The actor began his career at age 15 in the New York City stand-up comedy circuit before making his TV debut in 1980. Gottfried went on to star on “Saturday Night Live” and famously voiced Iago in “Aladdin,” contributing his iconic voice to many beloved animated series. Gottfried most recently had a long-running voice stint on the PBS Kids series “Cyberchase.”

“Seinfeld” alum Jason Alexander wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Conan O’Brien tweeted, “I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”

Actress Jennifer Tilly tweeted, “Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on ‘Goosed.’ Everybody adored him.”

Jon Stewart wrote, “RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

“Billions” showrunner Brian Koppelman shared, “Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.”

“CODA” star Marlee Matlin penned, “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter (they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP.”

Bill Burr wrote, “Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: ‘Jackie do you remember where you were…’ in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks.”

Dane Cook commented, “Sending love to Gilbert Gottfried’s wife Dara, his family, and fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly, and made many people happy.”

Richard Lewis wrote, “Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away. You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.”

See more tributes below.

