‘Good Mourning’ Trailer: Machine Gun Kelly Reaches a New High with Stoner Rom-Com

Pete Davidson, Megan Fox, Mod Sun, Becky G, and Whitney Cummings also star.

In honor of 4/20, Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly debuted the Red Band trailer for his stoner comedy “Good Mourning,” which he wrote, directed, and stars in with Mod Sun.

The rom-com follows movie star London Clash (Baker) after the love of his life Apple (Becky G) breaks up with him via text. The timing couldn’t be worse as London has the most important meeting of his career on the same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until, ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.

Whitney Cummings plays London’s agent, while Mod Sun and Pete Davidson star as his friends. Megan Fox also has a special guest appearance, with the ensemble cast rounded out by Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson.

Machine Gun Kelly is making a bid for screen roles both in front of and behind the camera. He stars in indie filmmaker’s Tim Sutton’s “Taurus” as a rock star in crisis. The movie premiered at the Berlin Film Festival recently, with Machine Gun Kelly playing a strung-out, drugged-up musician drifting through a “Last Days”-esque portrait. (Megan Fox co-stars in a one-shot cameo in that film.) “Baker has always been an engaging screen presence, but he’s never been more hypnotic than he is here,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote.

Pete Davidson, who made his bid at movie stardom with 2020’s “The King of Staten Island” directed by Judd Apatow, next stars in the rom-com “Meet Cute” opposite “The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco. Davidson also makes an appearance in Prime Video’s upcoming reboot of “The Kids in the Hall,” arriving May 13.

“Good Mourning” is produced by Cedar Park Studios (“The Tax Collector”) and distributed by Open Road Films (“Spotlight,” “Studio 666”). Chris Long and Jib Polhemus serve as producers.

Baker previously starred in “Big Time Adolescence,” “Good News,” and “Bird Box.” He is currently in pre-production on “One Way” and Richard Hughes’ “Skip” with Cara Delevingne.

“Good Mourning” premieres May 20 in theaters and on VOD.

