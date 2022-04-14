‘Grace & Frankie’ Final Season Trailer: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Tease Ending to Historic Netflix Comedy

Grace an Frankie return one last time for Season 7, premiering April 29.

Legendary actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have broken records and barriers during their respective, half-century spanning careers, but the two icons are still making history, by leading Netflix’s longest-running original series.

“Grace & Frankie” returns for Season 7 April 29, with both Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) looking to the end.

“I’d rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else,” Grace tells Frankie, who proposes a “Thelma & Louise”-style sendoff.

From reflecting on the “wasted time” with the men in their lives to facing fears, the two characters have redefined what it means to “act your age.”

“I’m 80 years old,” Grace says in the trailer. “I’ve earned the right to take my sweet fucking time.”

“Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie ’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for each other,” the official series description reads. “Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together.” The synopsis continues, “A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

Last August, Netflix surprised fans with the first four episodes of the final season. The last episodes now premiere April 29, with Dolly Parton reportedly guest starring. Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Brooklyn Decker also return.

Creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris serve as executive producers, along with stars Tomlin and Fonda. Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also executive produce. “Grace & Frankie” Season 7 returns April 29 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.