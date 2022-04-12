‘In Front of Your Face’ Trailer: Hong Sang-soo Returns with His Latest Meta Drama

Exclusive: The film will kick off a retrospective of the South Korean director at Film at Lincoln Center.

Anytime Hong Sang-soo releases a new film, it’s cause for celebration. The South Korean auteur behind modern classics such as “Woman Is the Future of Man” and “Right Now, Wrong Then” is one of the most unique voices in world cinema.

He works at an extremely prolific pace while consistently exploring compelling themes such as sexuality, metaphysics, and humanity’s capacity for casual cruelty. His latest, “In Front of Your Face,” hits theaters next month and finds the director in top form working with familiar ideas. The film premiered at Cannes in 2021, but today you can watch the exclusive trailer prior to a limited theatrical release from distributor Cinema Guild in early May.

It should be a good spring for Hong fans who live in New York. Film at Lincoln Center is rolling out a month-long retrospective on the filmmaker that runs through April with double features of his most iconic films, culminating with the release of “In Front of Your Face.” Hong will appear for Q&A sessions after screenings of the film on May 6 and May 7.

The official synopsis for “In Front of Your Face” reads:

After years living abroad, former actress Sangok (Lee Hyeyoung) is back in Seoul, staying with her sister Jeongok (Cho Yunhee) in her high-rise apartment. The siblings sleep late, have breakfast in a cafe and visit a restaurant owned by Jeongok’s son. But as the details of Sangok’s day accrue (a spill on her blouse, an encounter at her childhood home), it becomes clear that there is much she is not revealing. And these mysterious circumstances have something to do with her decision to meet with film director Jaewon (Kwon Haehyo) to discuss her return to acting. In her first role for Hong, Lee, a prominent theater and screen actress in South Korea, makes a captivating return to the big screen. With ‘In Front of Your Face,’ Hong suggests that perhaps the most important things in this life are also the most immediate.

“In Front of Your Face” will screen at Film at Lincoln Center beginning on May 6. You can watch the trailer, an IndieWire exclusive, below:

