IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch Returns with ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘The Staircase,’ and More

The awards season celebration will take place on Thursday, May 12 in Los Angeles.

IndieWire announces a return to in-person awards season festivities with a Consider This Brunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 12.

The event will feature panels on Showtime’s hit coming-of-age horror series “Yellowjackets,” Apple TV+’s multigenerational family drama “Pachinko,” Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction neo-Western “Outer Range,” HBO Max’s true-crime-inspired mystery “The Staircase,” as well as a panel from Hulu to be announced soon. The brunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT in Hollywood.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” premiered last November to instant acclaim for its strong performances (including from Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Juliette Lewis) and addictive storytelling. The series centers on an all-girls high school soccer team who become stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. Meanwhile, their present-day selves must reckon with their dark past.

Panelists for “Yellowjackets” include Co-Creator and Showrunner, Ashley Lyle, Co-Creator and Showrunner Bart Nickerson, Executive Producer and Showrunner Jonathan Lisco, as well as Actors Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress. The panel will be moderated by Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

Based on the novel by Min Jin Lee, creator Soo Hugh’s “Pachinko” chronicles the lives of a Korean immigrant family as they leave their homeland in search of a different future. The cast includes Oscar-winner Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim. IndieWire called the series a “gorgeous family drama that’s the closest TV can get to a shared memory.”

Panelists for “Pachinko” include: Executive Producers Theresa Kang-Lowe and Michael Ellenberg, as well as Actors Jin Ha and Minha Kim. The panel will be moderated by Associate Editor, TV, Steve Greene.

Created by Brian Watkins, “Outer Range” stars Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, and Tom Pelphrey. Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher who discovers a mysterious black hole in the pasture as a drifter (Poots) floats into town and other mysterious goings-on disrupt the land’s placid surface. Watch the new series’ trailer.

Panelists for “Outer Range” include: Production Designer Tommaso Ortino, Director (of Episodes 107 and 108) Lawrence Trilling, Editor and Producer Trevor Baker, Composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, and VFX Supervisor Jason Piccioni. The panel will be moderated by Craft and Special Projects Editor, Jim Hemphill.

Based on the wildly popular true-crime docu-series of the same name, “The Staircase” hails from indie filmmaker Antonio Campos, who created the series with Maggie Cohn. Colin Firth stars as crime novelist Michael Peterson, who is accused of murdering his wife (Toni Collette). Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, and Parker Posey also star. (IndieWire collected everything you need to know about “The Staircase.”)

Panelists and moderator for “The Staircase” will be announced soon, in addition to more details on a panel from Hulu.

The four-hour invitation-only brunch audience will prioritize Emmy voters. Members of the TV Academy, Guild members, and select industry players may apply to attend this event.

