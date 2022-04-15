Jamie Dornan Slams Casting Critics: ‘Prejudgment Is Such a F*cking Disease’

Dornan continued, “Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond — I mean that was 100 percent negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the fucking venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is fucking brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond.”

Plus, “all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman,” Dornan added of his former roommate.

Dornan is currently rumored to be on the shortlist for taking over the James Bond franchise, with “Bridgerton” alum Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and more reportedly in the running.