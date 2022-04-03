Jared Leto Wants to Make ‘More Sinister’ Multiverse Movie with Other Spider-Man Villains

"I think a more sinister take on this Marvel multiverse, it would be a lot of fun," Leto said.

“Morbius” may have received the second lowest CinemaScore of any movie based on a Marvel comic, but Jared Leto is not done with his vampire character just yet.

For years, Sony has mulled making a “Sinister Six” movie, based on the comic books that feature iconic Spider-Man villains teaming up to wreak havoc. Leto previously expressed his desire to see Morbius battle all three Spider-Man actors, but apparently he’d like to share the screen with other villains too. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter to promote the film, Leto made it clear that he would love to make an evil version of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and team up with other villains from across the Spider-Man franchise.

“I mean, I’d love to be in it. I’d love to see it, and we’ll see what the future holds,” Leto said. “But, you know, I think a more sinister take on this Marvel multiverse, it would be a lot of fun. And what incredible talents they have lined up with some of these iconic characters. It’s just… it’s amazing.”

A ‘Sinister Six’ movie would likely focus on characters in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC, as the studio has been referring to it. With Spider-Man existing firmly within Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future, Sony has to focus on the Spider-Man villains that it owns. It has found moderate financial success with two “ Venom ” movies starring Tom Hardy, and “Morbius” was something of a dry run to see how other Spider-Man villain movies with less recognizable characters would perform.

While none of the films have been particularly well received by critics, Sony has been able to produce them for relatively modest budgets (by superhero standards), and they perform well enough to be profitable. In an era where a studio’s greatest asset is the comic book intellectual property they control, Jared Leto may get his “Sinister Six” film sooner than you’d think.

And even if he doesn’t, Dr. Michael Morbius is not the only supervillain role that Leto is interested in reprising. Last month, when asked if he had any interest in playing The Joker again, Leto coyly responded “never say never.”

“Morbius” is now playing in theaters.

