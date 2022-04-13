Jennifer Lopez Netflix Documentary ‘Halftime’ Will Open 2022 Tribeca Festival

"Halftime" captures J.Lo's legacy from the Bronx to the big screen and will debut at Tribeca's Opening Night on June 8.

This year’s Tribeca Festival is bringing Jenny back to the Block.

Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary “Halftime” is confirmed to kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 8. The film, directed by Oscar nominated Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli (“Vegas Baby”), will host its world premiere at the festival before premiering on the streamer June 14.

“Halftime” follows J.Lo’s rise to international stardom as the “Marry Me” star reflects on her milestones, evolution, and legacy as she navigates the second half of her iconic career. Tribeca will host the film’s premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights, just a few subway stops away from Lopez’s native Bronx.

Per the festival, “Halftime” offers an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it’s only the beginning. ‘Halftime’ serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

The 2022 Tribeca Festival will feature 12 days of events and experiences across New York City with a curated lineup of films, live concerts, performances, talks, and demonstrations. Venues include the Beacon Theater, the United Palace, Pier 57, Spring Studios, BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, SVA Theatre, Village East by Angelika, Cinépolis Chelsea, Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place, and Battery Park City.

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano, Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Filmmaker Relations & Shorts Programming Sharon Badal and Head Shorts Programmer Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz and Lucy Mukerjee; Programmers José F. Rodriguez and Karen McMullen; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezinska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and program advisor Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival will take place from June 8 to June 20.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.