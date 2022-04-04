John Oliver Slams O.J. Simpson’s Take on Oscars Slap: ‘No One Wants to Hear from You’

"Nope, not you O.J., not you," Oliver said. "You can just sit this one out."

Daniel Radclifffe is “dramatically bored.” Amy Schumer is still “traumatized.” Wanda Sykes thinks it was “gross.” And Tiffany Haddish vows it was the most beautiful thing she’s ever seen.

The infamous 2022 Oscars slap is officially the year’s most polarizing pop culture moment, but it seems the one opinion that we don’t need is O.J. Simpson’s.

On the April 3 episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” host John Oliver mocked Simpson weighing in on Best Actor winner Will Smith attacking Oscars presenter Chris Rock during the March 27 ceremony. Smith later apologized for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior and resigned from the Academy.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is currently undergoing a formal disciplinary review for Smith after his actions during the 94th Academy Awards.

One week after the altercation, Oliver slammed the video Simpson tweeted about Smith. Simpson captioned, “He was wrong but I understand the sentiment.”

During the video, Simpson added, “It was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong. Look, I understood the feeling.”

The former NFL superstar was arrested for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson was acquitted.

Yet “Last Week Tonight” host Oliver joked that Simpson has no place in commenting on Smith slapping Rock.

“Nope, not you O.J., not you,” Oliver said. “No one wants to hear from you on this — especially when you seem to be coming live from the COVID patio of a Señor Frog’s. You can just sit this one out.”

Oliver continued with a pun on Simpson’s nickname: “Think of this situation like a rowdy bachelorette ordering a mimosa: We want as little Juice involved here as humanly possible.”

Smith publicly resigned from the Academy April 1 and issued a statement promising that he would “fully accept any and all consequences” for his conduct. The “King Richard” actor recognized that he “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” and that he remains “heartbroken” over how the evening played out.

Smith concluded, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

