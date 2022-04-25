Howard Stern Accuses Johnny Depp of ‘Overacting’ During Televised Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Heard's legal team reportedly tried to block cameras in the trial, while Depp's team did not publicly challenge the decision.

Howard Stern weighed in on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, which has been publicly live-streamed since April 11.

During his radio segment “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern speculated that Oscar winner Depp is intentionally overacting for a television audience (and that he wants it to be televised). The “Ed Wood” star is suing ex-wife Heard for defamation after she wrote about their allegedly abusive relationship in a Washington Post op-ed. Heard’s legal team reportedly tried to block cameras in the trial, while Depp’s team did not publicly challenge the decision, which was ultimately approved by Judge Penney Azcarate.

“The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said of Depp on his SiriusXM radio show (via Mediaite). “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.'”

Stern then played select clips from the Depp v. Heard trial, saying, “If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting, ’cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I got to tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Stern continued that Depp may have thought, “‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial,'” but that any plan backfired. “No, you won’t! This will not go well,” Stern said. “It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

He added, “It’s just coming off really badly. Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full fucking days!”

Stern later went on to slam Depp’s tone, saying, “First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic! And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

Depp’s cross-examination ended April 25. Heard has not yet testified as of print.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.