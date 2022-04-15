Kaley Cuoco Was ‘Devastated’ to Not Be Cast in Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’: ‘I Suck’

"I was thinking I was hot sh*t: I'm going to be with Daniel Craig."

“The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco already had her luggage packed for “Knives Out 2,” but alas, she never officially boarded the Rian Johnson film.

The Emmy nominee and “Big Bang Theory” alum revealed in a Glamour cover story that she was hoping to be in the Greece-set whodunnit film, alongside Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.

“I was convinced [the part was mine],” Cuoco said. “I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it.”

Kate Hudson ended up being cast in the role Cuoco auditioned for, and while Cuoco calls the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” icon “great,” she was still upset over missing out: “I cried and I cried all night long,” Cuoco admitted. “I mean, I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.'”

Yet all’s well that ends well, as Cuoco was cast opposite Pete Davidson in rom-com “Meet Cute” the following day.

“They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me,'” Cuoco said. “They said, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’ And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.'”

Cuoco continued, “And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] ‘Knives.’ It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be.”

But Cuoco will still think of the journey not taken, adding, “I was thinking I was hot shit: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing. But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and ‘Knives’ is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

