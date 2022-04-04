Kid Cudi Joins John Woo’s Thriller ‘Silent Night’ Opposite Joel Kinnaman

Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno also star in the upcoming action thriller that will reportedly have no dialogue.

Grammy-winning singer, rapper, and actor Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi has signed on to star in John Woo’s “Silent Night,” an action-thriller about a father (Joel Kinnaman) venturing into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death. His son was caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve, hence the holiday-esque title. One of the many twists? Deadline previously reported that the film will be dialogue-free.

The original screenplay is written by Robert Lynn and is currently shooting in Mexico City. “Silent Night” also stars Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Additional casting is underway.

Mescudi recently appeared in Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated “Don’t Look Up” plus Ti West’s ’70s slasher “X.” Mescudi also starred in “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and Season 3 of “Westworld,” and had a starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s HBO limited series “We Are Who We Are.”

The rapper recently announced his feature film directorial debut “Teddy” for Netflix, which he will write and star in, with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel producing. “This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said fuck it and started doing it,” Cudi wrote when the project was announced. “It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

Related RIP David Chute, Los Angeles Critic and Tastemaker

How to Watch Kid Cudi's 'A Man Named Scott' Documentary for Free Related 20 Nude Scenes That Show How Movies Have Busted Taboos

Oscars 2022: Best Cinematography Predictions

“Silent Night” marks director Woo’s first U.S. film in almost 20 years. The filmmaker returned to making movies in China after helming 2003’s “Paycheck” starring Ben Affleck. The “Face/Off” director recently completed Chinese features “The Crossing” and sequel “The Crossing 2” in 2014 and 2015, respectively, before helming the 2017 police-thriller “Manhunt.”

The team behind the “John Wick” franchise, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, are producing “Silent Night,” along with Christian Mercuri for Capstone and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow Films. Executive producers are David Haring, Joe Gatta, and Ruzanna Kegeyan for Capstone, and Mike Gabraw and Will Flynn for Thunder Road.

Director Woo previously spoke out about the monopoly of Marvel movies in theaters, explaining at the Hawai’i International Film Festival that young audiences might “get lost when it comes to knowledge about film” if they have only seen superhero flicks.

“Silent Night,” a star-studded original movie not based on comic book IP, may just be Woo’s answer to the MCU.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.