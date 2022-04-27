Lady Gaga Reveals ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Anthem ‘Hold My Hand’ Ahead of Cannes Premiere

"This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time."

Lady Gaga is flying high — and pulling out the big guns once more with a new original song for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The “Shallow” Oscar winner announced on April 27 that her new single “Hold My Hand” will be featured in the “Top Gun” sequel, premiering at Cannes before debuting in theaters on May 27.

“When I wrote this song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga tweeted. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Gaga continued, “I’m so grateful to Tom [Cruise] and Hans [Zimmer] and Joe [Kosinski] for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you.”

The “House of Gucci” actress concluded, “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. ‘Hold My Hand.'”

“Top Gun: Maverick” stars Tom Cruise reprising his role as Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, set 30 years after the 1986 original film. Per an official synopsis, Pete begins training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission with unprecedented requirements. Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller) aka “Rooster,” who is the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer also star. Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer scores the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

“Top Gun: Maverick” premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival before soaring into theaters on May 27.

