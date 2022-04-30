Lin-Manuel Miranda Wants to Make an ‘Encanto’ Theme Park Ride Before Working on Sequels

The composer has already pitched his idea for a ride to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has found massive success in film, theater, music, and television, but the hyphenate has set his sights on another medium: amusement park rides.

Following the success of Disney’s animated hit, “Encanto,” which Miranda wrote songs for, many fans have expressed hope for a sequel or a TV series based on the film. Miranda is open to the idea, but he recently revealed to Insider that his top priority is seeing an “Encanto” ride at one of Disney’s theme parks.

“It was funny because everyone’s like, ‘Will there be a sequel? Will there be a show?” Miranda said. “And I said, ‘I want a ride before I want any of that.”

It sounds like Miranda’s dream might come true, because he indicated that Disney has already started developing such a ride, though he did not offer any specifics about the project.

“The Imagineers are on it,” he said, referring to the team of engineers who design Disney’s parks. “I don’t know what they do or where they live, but I know they’re on it.”

This is not the first time that Miranda has expressed interest in bringing the world of “Encanto” to life at a theme park. He previously said that he has spoken to Disney CEO Bob Chapek about an “Encanto” ride and even pitched some of his own ideas.

“I talked to him and said, ‘I know there’s a world in which this casita lives in a theme park and we get to actually walk through it in real life,'” Miranda said, adding that fans could “go in and out of this casita and see those characters and see the house respond because that’s something Disney can do that no one else can do.”

Miranda’s songs propelled “Encanto” to be one of Disney’s most successful soundtracks in years, with the TikTok hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” crossing over to become a mainstream radio hit and “Dos Oruguitas” picking up an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Had Miranda won, it would have completed his EGOT. He ultimately lost to Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “No Time to Die,” though COVID-19 prevented him from attending the ceremony in person.

