‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Trailer: David E. Kelley Adapts Michael Connelly’s Cat-and-Mouse Legal Thriller for Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes over the role of eccentric lawyer Mickey Haller, played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film.

Unconventional criminal attorney Mickey Haller gets a new look and a new series.

The Michael Connelly—penned protagonist of “The Lincoln Lawyer” book series is now played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo for the Netflix show, premiering May 13. Matthew McConaughey originally brought Mickey to life in the 2011 film of the same name that co-starred Ryan Phillippe and Marisa Tomei.

Now, crime novelist Connelly’s second book in the series, “The Brass Verdict,” gets the Hollywood treatment thanks to creator and executive producer David E. Kelley. The Netflix series picks up after the death of Mickey’s former law partner, leaving him to take over the firm and dive into a high-profile murder trial. The series premieres May 13. Watch the trailer below.

An iconoclastic idealist, Mickey (Garcia-Rulfo) practices law out of the back of his Lincoln town car, driving throughout Los Angeles. Yet his new case reveals a conspiracy that goes deeper than he could have imagined.

“Success is all about momentum,” Mickey advises in the trailer. “You just have to fake it until you make it.”

Neve Campbell stars as Mickey’s estranged wife, with Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson rounding out the main cast.

Lead star Garcia-Rulfo was the “ideal Mickey Haller,” according to author Connelly, who is an executive producer and writer on the series. “Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles–based story,” Connelly said in a press statement.

The series was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

The “Lincoln Lawyer” TV series has been in development since the film was released in 2011. ABC and Lionsgate were reportedly behind the first iteration of the show, with Connelly and John Romano co-writing the pilot. Over a decade later, this Netflix show was originally set to debut at CBS before landing at the streamer.

Check out the trailer below.

