Lindsay Lohan Wanted to Play ‘Normal Girl’ Regina George in ‘Mean Girls,’ Thinks Cady Heron Is ‘Damaged’

Lohan famously auditioned to play Plastics queen bee Regina George — but only because Lohan was hesitant to be "damaged" Cady Heron.

Teen queen Lindsay Lohan most famously led Tina Fey’s star-studded “Mean Girls,” and while the fandom is still undying 18 years later, Lohan’s take on her role is very different than you may think.

During a video interview with Vogue‘s Life in Looks reliving her best fashion moments, the “Falling for Christmas” star revealed that she didn’t see her character Cady Heron exactly as the victim of a high school clique, here called the Plastics, played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

Instead of playing “damaged” Cady, Lohan hoped to portray head mean girl Regina George, before the role ultimately went to McAdams.

“The story behind me playing Cady in ‘Mean Girls’ is really unknown by a lot of people. I wanted to play Regina,” Lohan told Vogue. “Because I had just come off of ‘Freaky Friday,’ and I really wanted to play like a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.”

Regina? Normal?!

Lohan added, “Mark Waters, the director, was insistent that I played Cady and so was Tina [Fey]. They were like, ‘No, no, no you’re the lovable one, you have to play Cady.’ So I was so eager to get into the transitional part of, ‘OK, let’s get to the pretty part of Cady.'”

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” star cited “rocking” fashions inspired by Avril Lavigne and Britney Spears, before adding that Jamie Lee Curtis has been one of her favorite co-stars ever.

Lohan shared with CNN during a Facebook Live interview in 2016 that she has been “trying so hard to do a ‘Mean Girls 2,'” with Curtis and even “Saturday Night Live” alum Jimmy Fallon joining the sequel.

“I’ve already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response,” Lohan said at the time.

Lohan is set to star in three upcoming Netflix films, including holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas,” a twist on “Overboard.”

