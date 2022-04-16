‘Mad Men’ Star Kiernan Shipka Wants to Make a Sally Draper Spinoff Set in Los Angeles

Shipka, who played Don Draper's daughter Sally on the acclaimed drama, is adamant that she is "not done" with the character.

“Mad Men” is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and while some fans will be shocked that so much time has gone by, the show also feels like a relic of a bygone era in many ways.

While Matthew Weiner’s period drama helped launch the so-called “Golden Age of Television,” it is almost impossible to imagine a show having its massive cultural reach in today’s saturated streaming era. The AMC series was a bona fide cultural phenomenon, with its acclaimed performances and meticulous period production design dominating water cooler discussions for its entire seven season run.

While just about every major TV series in recent memory has enjoyed some sort of reboot or spinoff to generate content for the streaming wars, most of the “Mad Men” cast has been disinterested in reviving the show.

“I’m of the belief that when a story’s told, it’s probably done being told,” Jon Hamm famously said. “So I don’t know, maybe there’s another version of it out there somewhere, but I hope not.”

Related 'Top Gun: Maverick' to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

'Swimming with Sharks' Trailer: Kiernan Shipka Vows to Take Down (and Become) Diane Kruger Related 30 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike

The Best French Movies of the 21st Century, from 'Amélie' to 'Cache'

However, there is one cast member that definitely wants more “Mad Men” in their life. Speaking to ET about the show’s 15th anniversary, Kiernan Shipka, who played Sally Draper on the show, said she is eager to return to the character.

“I’m not done with Sally,” Shipka said, before detailing her vision for a potential spinoff. “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A… But I’m not done with her at all.”

When “Mad Men” ended, AMC considered developing spinoffs about several characters, one of which would have followed an adult version of Sally several decades after the show’s conclusion. While Shipka would have been too young to play the role at the time, she is certainly interested and available if the network ever decides to revisit the idea.

While it’s unclear if any of her “Mad Men” costars would want to reprise their roles in this hypothetical spinoff, the cast has certainly kept in touch. Kiernan revealed that she still frequently sees her onscreen father, Jon Hamm.

“I always love seeing him,” she said. “I’ve run into him so much lately. It’s so funny.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.