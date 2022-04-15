Marc Maron Honors Late Lynn Shelton ‘Every Day’ Two Years After Her Death

Filmmaker Shelton died of undiagnosed acute myeloid leukemia at age 54 in March 2020.

Marc Maron opened up about his “state of shock” following partner Lynn Shelton’s sudden passing in March 2020. The writer, director, producer, and actor died at age 54 of undiagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.

“There’s no way to explain what happened there,” Maron told People April 15. “I was grieving somebody that I was in love with, but also the loss of possibilities of a life that didn’t happen for us.”

At the time, Maron honored Shelton on his WTF podcast by replaying their prior conversation in an interview from 2015.

“My producer was like, ‘Look, man, we can take time off,’ And I’m like, ‘It might be important for me to be honest with my feelings right now,'” Maron recalled to People. “I set it up in the place that I was in. And it was gnarly and horrible and hard.”

Per the “Bad Guys” actor, the “grief sort of comes and goes” still, but “I think about it every day, really.”

Maron continued, “Nothing’s going to make it really easier, but if you have people to talk about other things with and just be present for your sadness, that’s helpful. A lot of people showed up for me. It was very beautiful how much love I got around that from the community.”

Emily Blunt, Mark Duplass, Mindy Kaling, Edgar Wright, Mike Birbiglia, Melanie Lynskey, Barry Jenkins, Lorene Scafaria, Megan Griffiths, and more shared tributes to “Your Sister’s Sister” filmmaker Shelton.

“I don’t know, ultimately, if there’s a right or wrong to it, but I think being public with it and putting it out there for people was good for me,” Maron said of his grieving process. “Judging by a lot of feedback, it resonated with people because those kind of feelings are unmanageable and erratic and not consolable. And everybody’s going to deal with it at some point.”

Independent film community titan Shelton had most recently directed Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and was in the midst of working on a new film project with creative and romantic partner Maron at the time of her death.

Following her passing, the Lynn Shelton “Of a Certain Age” Grant was established in Shelton’s honor by Seattle’s Northwest Film Forum and Duplass Brothers Productions with a $25,000 unrestricted cash grant to be awarded each year to a U.S.-based woman or non-binary filmmaker, age 39 or older, who has yet to direct a narrative feature.

