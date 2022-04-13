Marcus Jones Joins IndieWire as Awards Editor, TV and Film

As a year-round awards editor, Jones will lead TV awards coverage and work closely with IndieWire’s film awards veteran, Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson.

IndieWire is pleased to announce that Marcus Jones is joining the publication in the newly created role of Awards Editor, TV & Film, contributing to our year-round coverage of the TV and film races.

Jones will serve as IndieWire’s lead for TV awards coverage during the TV awards season including Emmys and the Winter TV awards. In the fall, he will turn his attention toward film awards and work closely with IndieWire’s veteran Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson, who leads film awards and strategy. Like Thompson, Jones is based in Los Angeles and will report to Editor in Chief Dana Harris-Bridson.

He begins his new role at IndieWire April 18 and will immediately get to work covering the increasingly heated Emmys race, which is already frantic with FYC events in the first in-person season since the pandemic.

“Marcus is a passionate entertainment journalist who will become a key element in growing our year-round awards season strategy,” said Harris-Bridson. “I’m looking forward to gaining his energy and insights across TV and film.”

Jones comes to IndieWire from Entertainment Weekly, where he worked for both the print and digital editions and wrote multiple stories daily, including an awards cover story on Regina King as well as video interviews with top talent from Emmy and Oscar seasons. He has also worked at BuzzFeed News, where he focused on covering entertainment through a Black lens and helped shape the voice of its film and TV coverage in wake of the 2016 election and #MeToo movement.

Prior to that, he worked at Vulture and New York magazine, where he specialized in party coverage and interviewing talent on the fly. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.