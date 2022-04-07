Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke to Capitol Police

The Georgia Republican representative allegedly reported Kimmel's "threat of violence" to the Capitol Police.

After Will Smith attacked 2022 Oscars presenter Chris Rock during the March 27 awards ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel joked on his late-night show that Smith should maybe focus his attention on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During Kimmel’s April 5 opening monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian said of Greene, “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.'”

He added, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Georgia Republican representative Greene later tweeted at ABC, the network that airs Kimmel’s show. “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” Greene captioned while retweeting a clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”

Kimmel replied with a tweet of his own, writing, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

The Capitol Police have not confirmed Greene’s claim of a report.

This is not the first time Greene has been mentioned on late-night talk shows: In August 2020, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” pointed out Greene’s “range of batshit theories” about QAnon before she won her congressional seat.

“Greene’s boosting QAnon should be disqualifying in itself,” Oliver said at the time. “I get that you should be welcoming to your new colleagues, but maybe don’t be that welcoming when they basically accused your co-workers of being satanic child sex ringleaders.”

Back in early 2021, Bill Maher blasted “lunatic” Greene for having “never met a conspiracy theory she doesn’t like,” especially her alleged belief in “Jewish space lasers” leading to California wildfires.

Greene also has been parodied multiple times on “Saturday Night Live,” with Cecily Strong donning a blonde wig to play a gun-toting Greene in cold opens and Weekend Update.

Greene tweeted on April 6 that “Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics.”

The politician also wrote, “There is a line in the sand. Either you are Pro-pedophile and Pro-transgender biological men or you defend children and women. Period. There is no other option.”

