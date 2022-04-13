Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out on Media’s ‘Gross’ Reaction to Her Turning 18

"It's a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized.”

Millie Bobby Brown has endured more than a few unsettling encounters since skyrocketing to stardom as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Brown, who was 12 years old when the series began in July 2016, said during the “Guilty Feminist” podcast that it’s been tough growing up in Hollywood, especially since she turned 18 in February.

“Any 18 year old is dealing with navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships and being liked and trying to fit in,” Brown told podcast co-hosts Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma, via The Los Angeles Times. “It’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that, obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye, so it can be really overwhelming.”

Brown continued that she has seen a “difference” in how she’s been treated since becoming a legal adult ahead of the premiere of “Stranger Things 4” on May 24.

“I have definitely been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18 — definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age,” Brown added. “I believe that that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross and it’s true, and…it’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized.”

Brown recalled being “crucified” for wearing a lower-cut gown to an awards show when she was 16 years old, with fans saying she looked like she was in her 60s.

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong with a 60 year old?'” Brown said. “I thought ‘My, is this really what we’re talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the award show.'”

Brown previously told MTV via Teen Vogue that she was still “learning how to be a woman” in Hollywood.

“[Fans] have almost become invested in your growth and your journey,” Brown said last year. “But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

Brown concluded, “I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore…. I don’t want anything to hold me back, which I think is the most important thing. I want to evolve.”

