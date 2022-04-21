‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 Would’ve Been Set in L.A., Says Andrew Dominik

"Blonde" director Dominik helmed episodes in the second season of the Netflix series.

Serial killer psychological profiling thriller “Mindhunter” would’ve headed to Hollywood for Season 3, had Netflix not indefinitely shelved the series executive produced by David Fincher.

Season 2 director Andrew Dominik told Collider that had “Mindhunter” continued for a third installment, the show would have taken place in Los Angeles.

“One of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann,” Dominik said. “And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would’ve been… that was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

The “Blonde” director was a fan of the series before reaching out to Fincher to join the show. According to Dominik, Fincher suggested he direct the Season 2 Charles Manson episode.

“I mean, how can you say no to the Charles Manson episode?” Dominik said. “I got to work on that basically because I knew David, and it was a really good experience.”

He added that “Mindhunter” had a “collegial” element to it and working with Fincher was like “having a director pal” to share on set duties with. “He would shoot pieces of my episode, and I’d shoot little bits of his episode. It’s always really interesting to be inside somebody else’s process,” Dominik said.

“Mindhunter” stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv were released from their Netflix contracts in January 2020 after the series was put on indefinite hold.

Fincher later explained that a mix of high budgets and low viewership made “Mindhunter” “a lot” for him, citing that he spent six to seven months in Pittsburgh to work on the series for three years.

“We had done the first season of ‘Mindhunter’ without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis,” Fincher said to Vulture in 2020. “We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it. So we tossed it and started over.”

The Oscar nominee continued, “And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

“Mindhunter” Season 1 director Asif Kapadia, who helmed two episodes of the series, suggested that a fan petition could potentially lead to a third season.

“Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of ‘Mindhunter,'” Kapadia tweeted in October 2021. “If you make enough noise, It might actually happen…” Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter https://t.co/IZjDpxOX9k — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) October 12, 2021

