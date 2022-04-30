‘Mo’ First Look: Comedian Mo Amer Leads Ramy Youssef’s Netflix Series

Netflix comedy series "Mo" stars Mohammed "Mo" Amer in an autobiographical take on his Texan upbringing.

Comedian Mo Amer creates, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Netflix series “Mo,” based on his own life. Ramy Youssef co-created the comedy show and also serves as executive producer with A24.

“Mo” centers on Mo Najjar (Amer) who is caught between two cultures, three languages, and “a ton of bullshit,” as the official series synopsis reads. Mo is a Palestinian refugee whose mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston while trying for U.S. citizenship.

“Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks,” the Netflix series description states. “Mo” premieres August 24.

Teresa Ruiz stars as Mo’s girlfriend Maria, with Farah Bsieso as Mo’s mother, Yusra Najjar. Omar Elba portrays Sameer Najjar, Mo’s older brother with social anxiety, and Tobe Nwigwe is Nick, Mo’s oldest, most loyal, and most cunning friend.

The 30-minute comedy series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, and series director Solvan “Slick” Naim.

The announcement for “Mo” was made ahead of Amer’s Netflix stand-up special as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles. Amer is also starring in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Executive producer and series co-creator Youssef is behind his own fictionalized personal story, “Ramy,” which is critically acclaimed on Hulu.

Youssef previously told IndieWire that he approaches TV with a “short film feel” to focus on one character at a time in order to include multiple storylines.

“We don’t want to be doing the TV thing where every episode is A-story, B-story, C-story, where things start to feel really crammed and it starts to feel like nothing is really getting its air and it feels very formulaic,” Youssef said.

The Emmy nominee helms A24’s Cairo Cowboy production company under a multi-year contract. Youssef previously announced an Apple TV+ series starring “Ramy” alum Stephen Way in 2019. Youssef is attached as a showrunner and executive producer for that yet untitled series.

Youssef will also be appearing in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley. He is also set to lend his voice to animated feature “Hump” about a camel voyaging across the Arabian desert.

Check out the first look at “Mo” below. “Mo” premieres August 24 on Netflix.

