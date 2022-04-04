‘Moonfall’ and ‘Jackass Forever’ Can’t Dislodge ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on VOD

At Netflix, Judd Apatow's "The Bubble" is #3, but Richard Linklater's "Apollo 10 1/2" fell short of the Top 10.

In its third week at #1, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) leads VOD charts at iTunes and Google Play (by transactions) and Vudu (by revenue). In more than 18 months of charting VOD play, it ties “Free Guy” (Disney) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony, after its price reduction) as the only titles to achieve triple-week dominance.

It’s likely to continue. Just as Sony’s MCU smash fended off all challengers for several weeks in theaters, expect the same here.

The hunger for new films is evidenced by “Moonfall” (Lionsgate/$19.99) taking the #2 and #3 slots on all charts. The early February Roland Emmerich-directed release, which the company acquired for U.S. rights for a small portion of its reported $150 million production budget, bombed in domestic theaters with only $19 million in grosses. Still, audiences were curious enough to pay the $19.99 initial PVOD price long after it left theaters.

“Moonfall” is VOD only at this point. Paramount’s “Jackass Forever” ($19.99), released the same day as “Moonfall,” but grossing nearly three times as much, also is on Paramount+ for subscribers. That perhaps is why it placed lower (#3 at Vudu, #7 and #8 elsewhere).

“Sing 2” (Universal/$5.99), with home availability since mid-January, completed the list of titles on all three charts, all in the top 5 and as high as #2. Its reduced price after hugely successful PVOD play (initially at $29.99) should keep it high for weeks to come.

Also new this week are “The Contractor” (Paramount/$19.99) and “Death on the Nile” (Disney/$19.99). The former stars Chris Pine working for a private militia after being booted from the military. It opened day and date with theaters, where it grossed under $600,000 on 489 screens. It is not yet on Paramount +. “Nile” is on both HBO Max and Hulu (from an agreement between Disney and Warner Bros. that runs through 2022). Both titles made two charts.

Among Oscar titles, three Best Picture nominees made a single chart each with “Dune” (Warner Bros./$7.99), “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$5.99), and “Licorice Pizza” (United Artists/$5.99). The Warner titles have returned to HBO Max. Out of its 24 Oscar nominations, Netflix won one for “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion. The title did not return to its top 10.

Also failing to chart at Netflix was Richard Linklater’s animated “Apollo 10 1/2,” which debuted Friday to decent reviews and limited theatrical play. Judd Apatow’s poorly reviewed pandemic comedy “The Bubble” managed to start at #3.

That placed it behind two theatrical releases more than a decade old: “The Blind Side” is #1, with “Shrek Forever” at #2. Also making the list this week was a Spanish-language, Argentine-made Netflix original about a weatherman, “All Hail,” and Warners titles “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and “Argo.”

“CODA” at Apple as revealed no hard numbers on its post-Oscar win uptick. They did report a 300 percent increase over the previous week. Reelgood, a streaming app with 5 million users, reported that it was the #1 program among films and series programming.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for April 4. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

4. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

5. Marry Me (Universal) – $5.99

6. Death on the Nile (Disney) – $19.99

7. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

8. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

10. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

3. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Dune (Universal) – $7.99

5. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

6. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

7. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

9. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 28 – April 3

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

4. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

5. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

6. Death on the Nile (Disney) – $19.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

8. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Marry Me (Universal) – $6.99

10. The Cursed (LD) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 4; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Blind Side (2009 theatrical release)

2. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

3. The Bubble (2022 Netflix original)

4. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011 theatrical release)

5. The Adam Project (2022 Netflix original)

6. Blade Trinity (2004 theatrical original)

7. The Rental (2020 theatrical release)

8. All Hail (2022 Argentine Netflix original)

9. Argo (2012 theatrical release)

10. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022 Netflix original documentary)

