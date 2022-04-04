Jared Leto Stayed in Character Even During Bathroom Breaks on ‘Morbius’

Director Daniel Espinosa said that Leto used crutches and eventually a wheelchair when he needed to relieve himself during production.

Jared Leto’s method acting technique extends all the way to the restroom.

While filming “Morbius,” Leto reportedly used crutches even during bathroom breaks on set. Per an UPROXX interview with director Daniel Espinosa, “a deal was made” to expedite Leto’s elongated trips to the restroom, with production opting to wheel him in a wheelchair so he would still be in his physically impaired character’s state.

Espinosa confirmed the claims to the outlet, saying, “Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference.”

The “Safe House” filmmaker added, “Hey, man, it’s people’s processes. All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be.”

Leto is known for being fiercely dedicated to his roles, staying in character throughout the productions on Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” as a prosthetic-laden Paolo Gucci, as well as on Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed, as Israeli WeWork founder Adam Neumann. On the set of “Blade Runner 2049,” Leto used custom contact lenses to actually blind himself to play villain Niander Wallace. On the set of “Suicide Squad,” Leto allegedly sent various cast members disturbing items like live rats, used condoms, and anal beads.

Leto’s “reputation” preceded him, as Espinosa continued that “almost all actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person how he works with their characters,” and Leto’s behavior is not uncommon when transforming into a role.

“I think that all of them have these traits,” Espinosa said. “If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business. Because what’s different is what makes them tick. It’s very hard to be able to say, ‘I can take this part away and I will still get the same stuff from him.’ I don’t do that. I’m more to see like, ‘Hey, if you’re doing this, we have to do this.'”

