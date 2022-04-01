‘Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’ Trailer: Was She Murdered? No Conspiracy Left Unturned in Netflix Doc

Marilyn Monroe's supposed suicide is re-evaluated as a murder mystery in the Netflix documentary.

Marilyn Monroe is at the beating heart of another true-crime documentary about the mysterious circumstances surrounding her 1962 death.

Sixty years later, the Netflix documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” uncovers new details about the night that Monroe allegedly overdosed on drugs at the age of 36. In 1992, Monroe’s case was reopened after KTLA’s “The Marilyn Files” aired on TV.

Netflix’s “The Unheard Tapes” premieres April 27, and no conspiracy theory or Kennedy connection is left unturned. The interviews from the 1992 investigation have never been heard until now.

“I can’t say anything and I knew it all,” one unnamed commentator says in the trailer.

Another adds, “Marilyn and the truth, it’s like getting into the lion’s den and I indeed found out things which had not been found out before.”

Emma Cooper directs the documentary, and “Tiger King” creator Chris Smith serves as executive producer.

Related 'The Bubble' Review: Judd Apatow's Dismal Pandemic Satire Already Feels Dated

'White Hot' Trailer: Netflix Doc Debunks the Abercrombie & Fitch Brand Related Quentin Tarantino's Last Movie: 18 Unmade Projects That Could Be His Final Film

The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

Per the official tagline, the film will discover that “the brighter the star, the darker the truth.”

Monroe’s life, death, and legacy are also the subject of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 fictionalized biography of the “Some Like It Hot” star. Ana de Armas takes on the role of Monroe, with Brad Pitt producing the NC-17 film for Netflix. The film has been described by director Dominik as an “emotional nightmare fairy-tale type movie,” and “one of the 10 best movies ever made” in the history of cinema.

Dominik told Collider that “Blonde” tells the story of “how a childhood trauma shapes an adult who’s split between a public and a private self,” adding, “It’s basically the story of every human being, but it’s using a certain sense of association that we have with something very familiar, just through media exposure. It takes all of those things and turns the meanings of them inside out, according to how she feels, which is basically how we live. It’s how we all operate in the world. It just seems to me to be very resonant. I think the project has got a lot of really exciting possibilities, in terms of what can be done, cinematically.”

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” premieres April 27 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.