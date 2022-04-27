Netflix Buys Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’ and Sets Global Awards Season 2022 Release

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" marks writer-director Iñárritu's first film shot in his native Mexico in over 20 years.

Netflix already is buzzing into the 2023 Oscars season with the acquisition of five-time Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest feature, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.”

The streamer announced April 27 that writer-director Iñárritu’s upcoming film will be released globally in theaters and on Netflix by the end of the year — making this a prime awards season contender. “Bardo” is currently in post-production and is expected to wrap by the fall.

Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone (who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for “Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance”), “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey.

Daniel Giménez Cacho stars as a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home to work through an existential crisis amid familial relationships, personal memories, and the past of Mexico as a whole.

Netflix is plotting a global theatrical rollout similar to fellow Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” and “The Hand of God,” which all received exclusive theatrical play prior to a streaming premiere.

“Bardo” marks Iñárritu’s return to Mexico 20 years after shooting “Amores Perros” in his home country. The deeply personal film was shot in Iñárritu’s hometown of Mexico City on 65mm, with Academy Award nominee Darius Khondji serving as cinematographer. Khondji is best known for shooting films such as David Fincher’s “Seven,” James Gray’s “The Immigrant” and “The Lost City of Z” and the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems.”

In addition to Khondji, the film features a below-the-line team including production design by “Roma” alums, Oscar-winning Mexican designer Eugenio Caballero, and costume designer Anna Terrazas.

“Bardo” is Iñárritu’s first feature since “The Revenant,” which won Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and Iñárritu his second consecutive Best Director Oscar after “Birdman.”

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry,” Netflix global film head Scott Stuber said. “‘Bardo’ is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.