Nicolas Cage Lists His Recent Films He Thinks Are Better Than ‘Anything I Did in the First 30 Years’

Cage believes he did some of his best work in the 2010s, even though that period of his filmography has been "marginalized by certain folks in the media."

In the leadup to next weekend’s release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” the entire film world is talking about Nicolas Cage. The famously wacky actor is back in the spotlight for his critically acclaimed role as himself in Tom Gormican’s buddy comedy, which he believes is some of the best acting work he has ever done.

The film has prompted many cinephiles to revisit the multitude of films that Cage made in the 2010s. While Cage was often unfairly maligned in recent years as an actor who would never turn down a role, a closer look at his filmography reveals many little-seen gems from recent years. And nobody agrees with that assessment more than Cage himself.

Speaking to Collider, Cage said he believes his collection of small films from the 2010s represents some of the best work of his career, and listed the recent films that he believes hold their own against his most iconic movies.

“I think I’ve done some of the best work in the last 10 years of my entire life and I put ‘Massive Talent’ in that period, which has been, in some ways, marginalized by certain folks in the media,” Cage said. “But I think I’ll put ‘Pig’ and ‘Massive Talent’ and ‘Mandy’ and ‘Color Out Of Space’ and ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and ‘Joe’ and ‘The Trust’ and ‘The Runner’ up against anything I did in the first 30 years. But in all that time, in the 43 years I’ve been doing it, ‘Massive Talent’ is hands down the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

In some ways, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” represents this era of Cage’s career coming full circle. The actor has been extremely transparent about the fact that he made dozens of VOD movies to help get himself out of debt, and many of those small movies ended up being some of his best work. And “Massive Talent” sees Cage playing himself, with the film telling the story of the star taking on a strange job to help pay his debts.

The new film earned Cage some of the strongest reviews of his career, and good things seem to be on the horizon for the eccentric actor. Next year he’ll play Dracula in Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” and if Cage gets his way, he might be working with Ari Aster or Robert Eggers soon.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” hits theaters on Friday, April 22.

